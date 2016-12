Sara Lopez is the queen of Kizomba…at least from a social media perspective. Her videos get HUGE numbers of views and (at the time this article was written) her Facebook fan page had 138, 965 likes. That’s a ton for anyone in the latin dance scene…

Here are her top 5 YouTube vids by viewcount for 2016!

#1 – 4.6 million views



#2 – 735K views



#3 – 425K views



#4 – 387K views



#5 – 177K views