There are several styles of bachata: Traditional Dominican, Moderna, and Sensual to name a few. Bachata Sensual seems to be the dominate style…at least according to YouTube audience preferences. Daniel Sanchez and Desire Guidonet are an extremely popular Bachata sensual duo from Spain and they dominated the list. Check out the top 5 Bachata (dance) videos of 2016 by view count.

#1 Daniel Sanchez & Desire Guidonet (15.8 Million views)



#2 Daniel Sanchez & Desire Guidonet (2.8 Million views)



#3 Jorge “Ataca” Burgos & Tanja “La Alemana” Kensinger (2.6 Million views)



#4 Daniel Sanchez & Desire Guidonet (1.7 Million views)



#5 Daniel Sanchez & Desire Guidonet (1.1 Million views)

