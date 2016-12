A “TED Talk” is a video created from a presentation at the main TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conference or one of the satellite events. In his TEDx Talk entitled “A Brave New Salsa Dancing World” dance instructor Rob Castellucci explains how salsa changed his life in an engaging story of heartbreak, exploration and personal growth. h…he also proposes to his girlfriend during the talk! Rob also hosts a regular podcast on LatinDanceCommunity Podcast. Check out this great TEDx Talk!