Back before Jennifer Lopez became a singing and acting sensation…she was a dancer. From 1991-1993 she was part of the “Fly Girls”, a dance crew that performed between skits of the hit 90s sketch comedy show “In Living Color”. The show was the brain child of comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans.

The clip below is from the Keenen Ivory Wayans show waaaaaay back in 1997. So, yes kiddos there was salsa dancing pre-2000. In that year Lopez starred in the movie, Selena, which helped launch her career to new heights and transformed Jennifer Lopez the dancer into J-Lo the megastar. The dancing starts are 1:00 and ends about 1:45. In the clip Lopez dances with Albert Torres. For those of you who frequent the Salsa Congress scene you may recognize Torres’ name as he is the organizer of the popular World Latin Dance Cup and many other latin congresses around the globe.

Enjoy!