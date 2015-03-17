The latin dance community can be an uncomfortable and intimidating place for non-dancers. These feelings certainly can cause friction in a relationship or marriage. I think many of us have known dancers who suddenly drop from the scene or “need to take a break” because the person they’re in a relationship with doesn’t like their hobby/dance lifestyle.

Melissa West-Koistila is a dancer from Ohio who gives her thoughts on the subject in her article, “When Your Non-Dancing Spouse Doesn’t Support Your Dance Life”.

It’s a good article. Enjoy.