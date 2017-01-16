Dance Planet Daily Home

Salsa

video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7djdmA8yixs A "TED Talk" is a video created from a presentation at the main TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conference or one of the satellite events....

Have you ever thought about why you dance Salsa the way you do?  Perhaps you've even wondered who invented the Susie Q? Perhaps not. Whatever your level...

It's always uplifting to hear about dancers who are making a real and valuable impact in our dance community.  Jennifer Ables is one such...

Bachata

Looking for a great deal on either the Los Angeles or Miami Aventura Dance Cruises? Mention the promo code “LDCAVENTURA” when booking your cabin and receive...
video

There are several styles of bachata: Traditional Dominican, Moderna, and Sensual to name a few. Bachata Sensual seems to be the dominate style...at least...

Many people know that the first Salsa festival was the Puerto Rico Salsa Congress organized by Eli Irizarry in 1997. But many don't know when...

Kizomba

video

Sara Lopez is the queen of Kizomba...at least from a social media perspective.  Her videos get HUGE numbers of views and (at the time...

If you're a webmaster then you probably check your statistics periodically just to see how your site is doing.  You also check your "Search...

There are a lot of misconceptions about Kizomba.  Rachel Cassandra from KizombaCommunity.com and LatinDanceCommunity.com gives some facts about this Angolan dance. Check it out below. Five...

Dance Life

The latin dance community can be an uncomfortable and intimidating place for non-dancers. These feelings certainly can cause friction in a relationship or marriage....
video

Back before Jennifer Lopez became a singing and acting sensation...she was a dancer. From 1991-1993 she was part of the "Fly Girls", a dance...

There are tons of podcasts dedicated to latin music floating around the internet. There are very few, to my knowledge, in which the primary focus is...
