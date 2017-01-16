Follow via Facebook
Follow via Twitter
Follow via Pinterest
Go to
Mail to
CLOSE
Home
Salsa
Bachata
Kizomba
Tango
Dance Life
Competition Results
Dance Apps
DanceInk
Dance Links
Interviews
Profiles
Dance Planet Daily
Fun and entertaining content from the dance world!
Home
Salsa
Bachata
Kizomba
Tango
Dance Life
All
Dance Apps
DanceInk
When Your Non-Dancing Spouse Doesn’t Support Your Dance Life
Jennifer Lopez Salsa Dancing
Latin Dance Podcast
The Life Of A Travelling Dance Instructor
Competition Results
Dance Apps
DanceInk
Dance Links
Interviews
Profiles
Dance Planet Daily Home
FEATURED POSTS
Articles
Jan 16, 2017
2017 LA and Miami Aventura
Dance Cruises Promo Offer
Articles
Dec 30, 2016
Top 5 Bachata Videos in 2016
Articles
Dec 29, 2016
Top 5 Sara Lopez videos in
2016
Salsa
TEDx Talk, Salsa Style.
May 3, 2015
5016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7djdmA8yixs A "TED Talk" is a video created from a presentation at the main TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conference or one of the satellite events....
Roots of Modern Salsa Dance
Mar 10, 2015
7003
Have you ever thought about why you dance Salsa the way you do? Perhaps you've even wondered who invented the Susie Q? Perhaps not. Whatever your level...
Soldiers Who Salsa
Mar 5, 2015
2132
It's always uplifting to hear about dancers who are making a real and valuable impact in our dance community. Jennifer Ables is one such...
Bachata
2017 LA and Miami Aventura Dance Cruises Promo Offer
Jan 16, 2017
63
Looking for a great deal on either the Los Angeles or Miami Aventura Dance Cruises? Mention the promo code “LDCAVENTURA” when booking your cabin and receive...
Top 5 Bachata Videos in 2016
Dec 30, 2016
254
There are several styles of bachata: Traditional Dominican, Moderna, and Sensual to name a few. Bachata Sensual seems to be the dominate style...at least...
Bachata Congress History
Feb 2, 2015
3147
Many people know that the first Salsa festival was the Puerto Rico Salsa Congress organized by Eli Irizarry in 1997. But many don't know when...
Kizomba
Top 5 Sara Lopez videos in 2016
Dec 29, 2016
253
Sara Lopez is the queen of Kizomba...at least from a social media perspective. Her videos get HUGE numbers of views and (at the time...
Sara Lopez and Albir Rojas are NOT a couple
Mar 12, 2015
10502
If you're a webmaster then you probably check your statistics periodically just to see how your site is doing. You also check your "Search...
Five Lies You’ve Been Told About Kizomba
Feb 22, 2015
2744
There are a lot of misconceptions about Kizomba. Rachel Cassandra from KizombaCommunity.com and LatinDanceCommunity.com gives some facts about this Angolan dance. Check it out below. Five...
Dance Life
When Your Non-Dancing Spouse Doesn’t Support Your Dance Life
Mar 16, 2015
4923
The latin dance community can be an uncomfortable and intimidating place for non-dancers. These feelings certainly can cause friction in a relationship or marriage....
Jennifer Lopez Salsa Dancing
Mar 15, 2015
3199
Back before Jennifer Lopez became a singing and acting sensation...she was a dancer. From 1991-1993 she was part of the "Fly Girls", a dance...
Latin Dance Podcast
Mar 13, 2015
2627
There are tons of podcasts dedicated to latin music floating around the internet. There are very few, to my knowledge, in which the primary focus is...
Contact us:
DancePlanetDaily@Gmail.com
© Dance Planet Daily 2017